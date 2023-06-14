Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $4.45 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.97.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
