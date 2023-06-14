Alps Advisors Inc. Has $32.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.25.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
