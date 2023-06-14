Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.