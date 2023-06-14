Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 265,571 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 265,571 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up approximately 2.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vodafone Group Public worth $56,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 518,471 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

