Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,427,291.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $104,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 229,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.60 million, a P/E ratio of -282.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

