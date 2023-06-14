AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,360,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,137,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,419,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE AMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,335,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369,672. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

