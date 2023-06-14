AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.02

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 295523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

