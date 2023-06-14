Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 74691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Further Reading
