Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 74691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$27.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.58 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. On average, analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.