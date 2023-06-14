Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.29. The stock had a trading volume of 649,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.34.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

