Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 2,700 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 1,048,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,332. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

