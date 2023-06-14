Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00008461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $32.36 million and $1.09 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,259,210 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

