Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $33.00

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Shares of RVMD opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.