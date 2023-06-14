Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $140.33

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 217,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,356,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

