Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$13.28

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Superior Plus Price Performance
Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.85. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.28 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
Further Reading
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.