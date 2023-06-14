Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$13.28

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.85. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.28 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

