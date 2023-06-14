Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $18.17

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Stock Down 3.9 %
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.