Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Walmart (WMT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Walmart (NYSE: WMT):

6/12/2023 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/7/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $182.00.

6/2/2023 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2023 – Walmart had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

5/21/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $162.00.

5/19/2023 – Walmart had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

5/19/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $166.00.

5/19/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $170.00.

5/19/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $164.00.

5/19/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $175.00.

5/19/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $169.00 to $174.00.

5/19/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $157.00.

5/18/2023 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00.

5/9/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $159.00 to $160.00.

4/26/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $146.00 to $159.00.

4/25/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00.

4/19/2023 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $422.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

