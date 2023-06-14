Analyzing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) & Its Competitors

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) is one of 1,114 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 635.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 373.31% 7.86% 4.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund $20.52 million N/A 1.32 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors $458.40 million $3.97 million 8.91

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 969 4144 5298 78 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.66%. Given First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund competitors beat First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt securities of MLPs and MLP related entities, as well as in dividend paying growth stocks of other energy and energy utilities companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Alerian MLP Total Return Index, and Wells Fargo Midstream MLP Total Return Index. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was formed on October 15, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.