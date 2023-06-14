Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.00

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 243477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.80).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.47. The company has a market cap of £73.16 million, a PE ratio of 376.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Anexo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 588.24%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

