Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANGPY shares. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 22,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

