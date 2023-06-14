Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Up 0.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $71.19. 246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

Ansell Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

About Ansell

(Get Rating)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.