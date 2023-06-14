Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

