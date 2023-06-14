Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
About Antibe Therapeutics
