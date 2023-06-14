AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $55.20 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.4% of AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $55,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

