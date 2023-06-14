AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 91,950 Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,155,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 83,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,915,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 939,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 64,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

