AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,213 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 2.02% of AltC Acquisition worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALCC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after buying an additional 801,538 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AltC Acquisition by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 643,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in AltC Acquisition by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 607,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 477,133 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in AltC Acquisition by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 416,132 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

