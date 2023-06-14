AQR Capital Management LLC Has $131.83 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,042 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Everest Re Group worth $131,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE RE opened at $346.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.41. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

