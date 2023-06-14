AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 106,760 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $137,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

