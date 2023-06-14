AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 32,905 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Builders FirstSource worth $122,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $126.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.