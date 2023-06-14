Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 179 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.