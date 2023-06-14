Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

