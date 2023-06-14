Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for about 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Camping World worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Camping World by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camping World Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NYSE CWH opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 111.61%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.