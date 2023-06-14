Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 3,507 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.63% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

