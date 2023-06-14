Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 317 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,003,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,895,000 after acquiring an additional 564,118 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $99,503,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE SHW opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $265.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.99.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
