Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $14.27. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 2,768,558 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 591,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 408,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

