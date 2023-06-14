Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 2,036,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,761,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.63.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

