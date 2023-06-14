ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) is Elm Ridge Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Elm Ridge Management LLC cut its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,804 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal comprises about 4.8% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 624,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,829. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

