Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 97,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 437,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $713.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock worth $965,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

