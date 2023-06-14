Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Trimmed by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 364,680 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.7% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ares Capital worth $34,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

