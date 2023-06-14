Ares Management LLC Sells 63,396 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Ares Management LLC lessened its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,396 shares during the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 225.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

