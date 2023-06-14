Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 118,439 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.16% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

ACAH opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.