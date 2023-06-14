Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 589,198 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,198 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 5.14% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 1,115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 348,486 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Resource Acquisition alerts:

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.