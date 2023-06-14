Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 985.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872,563 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 5.98% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,199,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 101.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

