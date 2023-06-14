Aristeia Capital LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.93% of IX Acquisition worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in IX Acquisition by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

