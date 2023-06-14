Ark (ARK) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $38.87 million and approximately $459,292.56 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002355 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,594,678 coins and its circulating supply is 173,595,458 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

