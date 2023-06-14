Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 428,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.48% of IVERIC bio worth $38,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IVERIC bio by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

ISEE stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. B. Riley raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

