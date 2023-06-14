Armistice Capital LLC Grows Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $77,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 361,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 164,683 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

