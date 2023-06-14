Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 185,310 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

