Armistice Capital LLC Sells 52,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $52,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

