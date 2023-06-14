Armistice Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Post worth $28,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE POST opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $98.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

