Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). 764,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 919,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of £49.02 million, a PE ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.66.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

Further Reading

