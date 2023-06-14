Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in May

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on ARESF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ARESF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
