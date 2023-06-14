Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in May

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARESF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARESF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.74%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

